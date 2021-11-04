Kevin McGary: Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) is a Fraud … Change My Mind!

*Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is “HOT!” Corporations and businesses globally are now aggressively looking for personnel to fill newly created, politically powerful, coveted DEI positions. Broadly speaking, companies believe DEI officers can help develop and incorporate “best practices” to circumvent business disruptions (and inefficiencies) otherwise caused by emerging socio/cultural tensions and chaos. The irony is, by literal definition, the new specialized domain of DEI is a fraud!

How so? In general, DEI “experts” are seemingly more driven by ideology instead of principles and true definitions that underscore the actual terms “diversity,” equity,” and “inclusion.” Defining and confirming terms is the best way to assess if DEI is relevant or fraudulent in meeting its purported objective.

DEFINING DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

Start by defining diversity. DIVERSITY* is defined as 1. the quality or state of having many different forms, types, ideas, etc. 2. the state of having people who are different races or who have different cultures in a group or organization. Based on this definition, a commitment to diversity requires a firm commitment to bring diverse people groups “to the table.” No one should be excluded; this would be especially true for minorities who are already only marginally represented, and (due to their disproportional lack of representation) that would be especially true Blacks, correct?

By definition, EQUITY* is defined as 1. Freedom from bias or favoritism. 2. fairness or justice in the way people are treated. Most activists operating in the domain of DEI go beyond these base definitions to include “equal outcomes”; they assert “equal outcomes” provide a better gauge and definition for real (or perceived) “equity!” Unfortunately, it doesn’t matter how equity is defined because they fail to deliver it by any measure or scale! Blacks and other minorities continue to suffer horrible bias, mistreatment and racial injustices while DEI pundits exhibit seeming nonchalance about assuring equal treatment/outcomes for Blacks.

The last element is INCLUSION.* It is defined as 1. the act of including: the state of being included. 2. something that is included: such as the act or practice of including and accommodating people who have historically been excluded (as because of their race, gender, sexuality, or ability). Inclusion seems to be the most ignored and least adhered-to element. Inclusion requires DEI professionals to take a stand to ensure people who have been historically targeted for exclusion to now be thoroughly accommodated for inclusion! A principled approach to encouraging inclusivity would involve DEI activists taking a public stand to combat prevailing mindsets that exclude, such as by reframing arguments to ensure maximum inclusivity! Unfortunately, this doesn’t happen in the most meaningful way possible.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Nearly All White Jury to Hear Ahmaud Arbery Case: Just 1 Black Juror Seated (Video)

After confirming the definitions mentioned above, why is the arena of DEI principally a fraud? DEI is a fraud because (generally) DEI activists claim to possess qualities as diversity experts, “anti-racists,” and racial/ethnic expertise. Most often, however, they are driven by ideologies wholly antithetical to foundational definitions of DEI. This is what creates incongruence between the meaning of DEI compared to the practices and policies driven by DEI. For instance, if DEI officers were conscientious and sincere, they would stand against any and all organizations that do not comport to DEI standards and definitions. They would certainly stand against and reject institutions who mercilessly target Blacks (or any other specific ethnicities) to reduce or eliminate their respective populations, wouldn’t they? They would not be complicit with any racial targeting, they would instead oppose it, right?

If DEI proponents were principled and sincere, they would wholly reject any racist / “White Supremacy” (past or present), and especially if it is motivated by eugenic hate confirmed by a zeal to “exterminate the negro population” (to exactly quote Margret Sanger, Founder of Planned Parenthood), wouldn’t they? Certainly, Sanger and Planned Parenthood’s schemes to eliminate Black communities prevent every aspect of “diversity,” “equity,” and “inclusion,” right? Why then are DEI professionals silent on Planned Parenthood (PP)? PP has huge cultural influence and their impact on workplaces is palpable!

How can Blacks achieve true “diversity” in any workplace, if they can’t be born at the same rate as others?

How can Blacks achieve true “equity” anywhere, if Blacks’ outcomes are so disproportional (i.e., Blacks are exterminated in the womb at far greater percentages than all other ethnicities)?

How can Blacks achieve “inclusion” anywhere if Blacks are strategically targeted for “elimination” in the womb? If Blacks can’t be born, then they’re automatically excluded!

While DEI is still a relatively new movement, it can find itself on the verge of irrelevancy if people are more beholden to personal ideology instead of principles that define DEI. DEI personnel in business and government have an awesome opportunity to truly change the trajectory of culture and society by bringing out new principled distinctions and reframed arguments for justice that exactly comport to their mission. The problem is, generally speaking, they seem to be culturally Progressive instead of wholly principled. After realizing DEI rejects its definition and principles in deference to Progressive ideology while Blacks are targeted and exterminated, the only correct way to characterize it is as a fraud. Can you change my mind?

If companies want to help ensure DEI becomes a viable way of being, they should consider only hiring DEI personnel that have a consistent and true commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion from conception to the grave! In my mind, this means any applicants desiring to be hired as DEI officers but yet support targeting of Black babies to “DIE” (via PP), their applications should be “DOA!”

*Definitions provided via Merriam Webster

Author Kevin McGary

Founder, Every Black Life Matters