Oklahoma Man Facing Execution This Month Recommended For Clemency

*An Oklahoma man who is scheduled to be executed on Nov.18 was recommended for clemency by the state Pardon and Parole Board Monday.

We reported earlier, Julius Jones was 19-years-old he was convicted of a murder he says he did not commit. As previously shared in a petition by Rev. Cece Jones-Davis (Julius Jones Coalition), Jones, 41, is a Black man on death row in Oklahoma for almost 20 years. He is held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day. He is allowed one hour of sunlight a day, and three showers a week. Every minute we wait to take action, Julius is suffering. Every second that goes by brings Julius closer to being executed for a crime he didn’t commit.

Jones is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 18, despite the state’s parole board recommending that his sentence be commuted.

Yahoo writes, “Jones’ legal team is now awaiting the decision of Gov. Kevin Stitt after the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board made their recommendation on Sept. 13. (In a 3-1 vote, the board ruled that Jones’ death sentence should be commuted to life in prison.)”

“Personally, I believe in death penalty cases there should be no doubts. And put simply, I have doubts about this case,” Board Chairman Adam Luck said at the hearing.

“We urge Governor Stitt to review the application in a timely manner and bring long-averted justice to this very tragic situation by accepting the recommendation of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board,” Rev. Cece Jones-Davis, a leader with the “Justice for Julius” movement said in a Sept. 20 statement.

During the clemency hearing on Monday, the board suggested commuting his sentence to life with the possibility of parole, CNN reports.

“The Pardon and Parole Board has now twice voted in favor of commuting Julius Jones’s death sentence, acknowledging the grievous errors that led to his conviction and death sentence,” Jones’ lawyer, Amanda Bass, said in a news release. “We hope that Governor Stitt will exercise his authority to accept the Board’s recommendation and ensure that Oklahoma does not execute an innocent man.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt holds the ultimate decision for clemency.