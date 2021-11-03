THE REAL Exclusive: Nene Leakes Says She WOULD Return to ‘RHOA’ if She Could … | WATCH

*On THE REAL airing Thursday, November 4th, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes revealed she would be “happy to return to the show” if she had a sit down talk with show executive producer Andy Cohen and says she has a lot of “unfinished business.”

Loni Love:

Well, the question that people really want to know Nene, you know it, would you return?

Garcelle Beauvais:

Yes, Nene.

Nene Leakes:

Yeah, sure, I’ll return to the show. I’m ok with returning to the show as long as you know, we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show and besides I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them they confirmed on the show.

Loni Love:

Like what kind of business, Nene? What could get you to come back?

Nene Leakes:

I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time and I love Benny Boo, and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I need to have a sit down and talk and then we’re off to the races

