Las Vegas Raiders Release Henry Ruggs After Fatal Car Crash

*Las Vegas Raiders have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after a vehicle crash he was involved in left a woman dead. Ruggs and his female passenger were injured in the fiery wreck.

According to reports, Riggs was treated at an area hospital before being released to police, ESPN reports. Riggs and his passenger did not suffer life-threatening injuries “after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday,” writes the outlet.

The Toyota burst into flames and the driver and her dog died, per the report.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Black HS Students Suspended for Fighting White Classmate Who Sent Them Racist Snap

The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement. The name of Ruggs’ passenger has not been released and she reportedly remains hospitalized.

Per CBS, Ruggs is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm.

The Raiders announced they released him late Tuesday night.

Prior to releasing Ruggs, the Raiders released a statement: “The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.”

If Ruggs is convicted, he’s looking at 2 to 20 years for the first charge while the second charge carries a one to six year sentence, per The Athletic.