Wednesday, November 3, 2021
VIDEO: Black HS Students Suspended for Fighting White Classmate Who Sent Them Racist Snap

By EURPublisher01
*After several Black football players at a Florida high school were suspended for fighting another student who had sent them a racist Snapchat video before Friday night’s homecoming game, parents of the suspended students are irate and teammates are showing solidarity.

The clip shows two young, white boys using racial slurs. One of them is wearing a white cloth hood.

“Hold on, you see that?” one of them said in the video, pointing to the camera. “It’s a n****r.”

According to multiple parents who provided the video to News4Jax, the snap had been sent to a group of Black students at Yulee High School in Nassau County by one of their classmates. A spokesperson for the Nassau County School District told News4Jax that the student who sent the video via SnapChat, was not one of the two students who appeared in it.

The video sparked a fight between when the Black students rolled up on the teen who sent them the video. The district says that all students involved in the altercation, including the classmate who sent the clip, were suspended.

To show solidarity, teammates of the suspended players had planned to kneel before Friday night’s game , and some wanted to sit out of the game entirely. But parents told News4Jax that school administrators threatened to ban them from playing the rest of the season if they carried out those plans.

However, the football players did take the field in a way to acknowledge what was going on. Video showed two players holding up the white jerseys of two of their teammates who were suspended.

Watch News4Jax’s report, including interviews with “enraged” parents below:

Nassau County Public School Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham released the following statement:

“The district was made aware of a video that was recorded this summer but just recently sent on Snap Chat to several Yulee High School students. The video contained racial slurs and images. It resulted in a physical altercation involving several students. Disciplinary actions consistent with the district’s code of conduct have been given to students involved in the altercation and in sending the Snap Chat video.”

