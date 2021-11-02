*Unfortunately Jesse Jackson Sr. is back in the hospital, but this time it’s not COVID related. He was hospitalized on Monday after he fell and hit his head while meeting with student protesters at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Jackson was at a town meeting with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and the students protesting over mold and rodents in their residential halls at the historically Black university, according to reports.

The two-time presidential candidate fell while entering a building on campus, according to Jackson spokesman Frank Watkins. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused Jackson to fall.

“While meeting with various administrators, including Dr. Wayne Frederick, Rev. Jackson sustained an injury upon entering the Blackburn Center,” the university wrote on Twitter.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Deion Sanders Hospitalized – Cause UNKNOWN + Recovering from Foot Surgery

While meeting with various administrators, including Dr. Wayne Frederick, Rev. Jackson sustained an injury upon entering the Blackburn Center. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rev. Jesse Jackson and his family at this time. — Howard University (@HowardU) November 2, 2021

Jackson was taken to Howard University Hospital where a CT scan and tests came back normal, according to Watkins. He was kept at the hospital overnight for observation and was later joined by Frederick.

“Family, he’s resting comfortably & doing well,” his daughter Santita Jackson, wrote on Twitter.

As we alluded to up top, Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, was previously hospitalized twice this year.

In fact, this past August, both Jackson and his wife were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Jackson, 80, who is vaccinated, underwent intensive physical therapy after the virus impacted his Parkinson’s and his ability to walk and talk.

The legendary civil rights leader, who celebrated his 80th birthday last month on October 8th, also had gallbladder surgery earlier in the year.