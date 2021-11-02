Tuesday, November 2, 2021
HomeNews
News

Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized After falling Down at Howard University

By Fisher Jack
0

Jesse Jackson1a (sisiusXM1) Feb272020
Jesse Jackson / SiriusXM

*Unfortunately Jesse Jackson Sr. is back in the hospital, but this time it’s not COVID related. He was hospitalized on Monday after he fell and hit his head while meeting with student protesters at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Jackson was at a town meeting with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and the students protesting over mold and rodents in their residential halls at the historically Black university, according to reports.

The two-time presidential candidate fell while entering a building on campus, according to Jackson spokesman Frank Watkins. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused Jackson to fall.

“While meeting with various administrators, including Dr. Wayne Frederick, Rev. Jackson sustained an injury upon entering the Blackburn Center,” the university wrote on Twitter.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Deion Sanders Hospitalized – Cause UNKNOWN + Recovering from Foot Surgery

Embed from Getty Images
 

Jackson was taken to Howard University Hospital where a CT scan and tests came back normal, according to Watkins. He was kept at the hospital overnight for observation and was later joined by Frederick.

“Family, he’s resting comfortably & doing well,” his daughter Santita Jackson, wrote on Twitter.

As we alluded to up top, Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, was previously hospitalized twice this year.

Embed from Getty Images
 

In fact, this past August, both Jackson and his wife were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Jackson, 80, who is vaccinated, underwent intensive physical therapy after the virus impacted his Parkinson’s and his ability to walk and talk.

The legendary civil rights leader, who celebrated his 80th birthday last month on October 8th, also had gallbladder surgery earlier in the year.

Previous articleTuPac’s Estate Announces ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Museum Experience
Next articleWE REMEMBER: Gap Band’s Ronnie Wilson Dies After Long Illness: Report
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO