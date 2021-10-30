*Recently, a former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murder may regain his freedom soon.

Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an Australian-American, and was hit was a seemingly apt 12-year sentence.

However, that initial charge has been tossed out by the State Supreme Court. NBC reports that Noor has been resentenced to five years in prison and has already served just over two years. That means he could be eligible to get out next summer due to good behavior.

People clump similar circumstances together. It’s one of the most human of all mankind’s traits. The constant need to contextualize and categorize every dag-blasted thing we come across.

But when it comes to Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, it’s only natural that we become concerned that Noor’s release as a potential roundabout vehicle to release Chauvin—which would suck big time.

Noor’s overturned conviction draws questions about Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. The same could happen to Chauvin.

“Chauvin will likely have his decision reversed because it is legally incompatible to say that someone is guilty of intentionally doing something and at the same time they’re guilty of unintentionally doing something,” said Criminal defense attorney Andrew Wilson told Vice News.

He also believes Chauvin will not get any such treatment.

“I don’t think it’s going to result in a reduction of his sentence,” Wilson added. “But I do think it poses real problems for that conviction to stand against him. So, on appeal, they might get a reversal of that conviction.”

Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for Floyd’s death. Chauvin, who was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, plans to appeal his conviction.