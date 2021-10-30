Saturday, October 30, 2021
HomeNews
News

Does Early Release of Ex-Minneapolis Cop (Mohamed Noor) Mean Same for Derek Chauvin?

By EurWebWriter
0

*Recently, a former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murder may regain his freedom soon.

Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an Australian-American, and was hit was a seemingly apt 12-year sentence.

However, that initial charge has been tossed out by the State Supreme Court. NBC reports that Noor has been resentenced to five years in prison and has already served just over two years. That means he could be eligible to get out next summer due to good behavior.

People clump similar circumstances together. It’s one of the most human of all mankind’s traits. The constant need to contextualize and categorize every dag-blasted thing we come across.

But when it comes to Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, it’s only natural that we become concerned that Noor’s release as a potential roundabout vehicle to release Chauvin—which would suck big time.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: NAACP Letter Urges Black Athletes to NOT Mess with Texas Teams Due to Recent Laws | VIDEO

derek-chauvin-mugshot-and-as-cop
Derek Chauvin

Noor’s overturned conviction draws questions about Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.  The same could happen to Chauvin.

“Chauvin will likely have his decision reversed because it is legally incompatible to say that someone is guilty of intentionally doing something and at the same time they’re guilty of unintentionally doing something,” said Criminal defense attorney Andrew Wilson told Vice News.

He also believes Chauvin will not get any such treatment.

“I don’t think it’s going to result in a reduction of his sentence,” Wilson added. “But I do think it poses real problems for that conviction to stand against him. So, on appeal, they might get a reversal of that conviction.”

Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for Floyd’s death. Chauvin, who was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, plans to appeal his conviction.

Previous articleStamping Out Stereotypes in South LA with ‘Black Kung Fu Chick’ | LISTEN
Next article‘Swagger’s’ O’Shea Jackson Jr. & Isiah Hill Talk Love for Basketball | Watch
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO