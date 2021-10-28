Netflix Drops Trailer for Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Drama Series ‘True Story’ [WATCH]

*Netflix has released the first trailer for “True Story” starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.

In the drama series, Hart plays a character seemingly inspired by himself, a comedian named The Kid. A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built.

The project marks Hart’s dramatic series debut and he also serves as an executive producer.

Check out the trailer below.

“True Story” premieres globally on Netflix on November 24.

In related news, Snipes and Tiffany Haddish have teamed to produce the new comedy film “Back On the Strip” which they will also star in.

Per Urban Hollywood 411, the movie follows Merlin, a young man who moves to Las Vegas in hopes of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams. “But when a costume malfunction reveals his physical ‘gifts,’ he is recruited to become the frontman of an infamous male revue group,” according to a press release on the film.

Snipes and Haddish will star opposite an ensemble cast that includes JB Smoove (Spider-man – No Way Home, Curb Your Enthusiasm); Faizon Love (Couples Retreat, Elf); Bill Bellamy (Self Made, How to Be a Player); Gary Owen (Ride Along, Think Like a Man 1&2); Raigan Harris (Grown-ish); Piper Curda (American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules, Youth & Consequences); and Spence Moore II as Merlin (All American, HBO’s Who We Are), per the report.

Comedian Chris Spencer will direct the project based on a script he co-wrote with Eric Daniel.

No release date has been announced.