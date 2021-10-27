Wesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish to Produce and Star In ‘Back On the Strip’ Comedy Film

*Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish have teamed to produce the new comedy film “Back On the Strip” which they will also star in.

Per Urban Hollywood 411, the movie follows Merlin, a young man who moves to Las Vegas in hopes of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams. “But when a costume malfunction reveals his physical ‘gifts,’ he is recruited to become the frontman of an infamous male revue group,” according to a press release on the film.

Comedian Chris Spencer will direct the project based on a script he co-wrote with Eric Daniel.

READ MORE: ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot Taps Tiffany Haddish, Normani, Lil Nas X to Guest Sta

Snipes and Haddish will star opposite an ensemble cast that includes JB Smoove (Spider-man – No Way Home, Curb Your Enthusiasm); Faizon Love (Couples Retreat, Elf); Bill Bellamy (Self Made, How to Be a Player); Gary Owen (Ride Along, Think Like a Man 1&2); Raigan Harris (Grown-ish); Piper Curda (American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules, Youth & Consequences); and Spence Moore II as Merlin (All American, HBO’s Who We Are), per the report.

“We have assembled an amazing cast with the industry’s greatest comedic talent. It is a privilege to direct this film, one I co-wrote that has a cast of this caliber for my first feature film,” said Spencer.

Snipes and Haddish will produce the film for Luminosity Entertainment.

Filming has already wrapped in Las Vegas. No official release date has been announced.

In related news, we previously reported that Haddish was tapped to guest star in “The Proud Family” reboot titled “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” — set to arrive in 2022.

Guest stars will also include Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance The Rapper, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Gabrielle Union.