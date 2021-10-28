Alicia Keys Recalls Sharing Stage with Son for His First Live Performance [WATCH]

*Alicia Keys is speaking out about the joy of watching her 11-year-old son Egypt in his first live performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 15-time Grammy-winner recalled sharing the stage with her son for her song “Raise a Man” during an interview with People (The TV Show!)‘s Kay Adams.

The mother of two said of the magical moment with Eqypt… “this is the first time that he’s ever done anything like this,” she explained, adding “is he going to be okay? I don’t know. It just hit me like a ton of bricks outta the side.”

Keys asked her son to perform with her, as Egypt, like his mother, has a natural musical talent.

“I’m not the crying type; I’m really not,” said Keys. “But you get so sensitive just thinking about how life goes on, and seeing him next to me and remembering that moment. That moment was the first time that he performed with me on stage, and I remember being completely so wrapped up in him being okay because I asked him to do it.”

Watch the performance via the YouTube clip below.

In related news, the singer recently spoke on the moment she and JAY-Z were joined on stage by Lil Mama while they performed their hit “Empire State of Mind” at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Lil Mama was in the audience and crashed the stage and stayed for the duration of the performance. The moment went viral and spawned numerous memes. Keys was asked about it recently on Morning Hustle, and she made clear that she has no hard feelings about it.

“Listen, to this day, I truly never knew she was even on the stage—that’s the craziest part of the whole thing for me. I was on that stage, Jay was in the middle, she was on the other side of Jay, and I never saw her. Never.”

Keys continued, “That was wild to me. … That was then. She’s from New York, too. I think she really felt the energy of the record and she loved it and she couldn’t hold herself back. Look, this is what my music does to people. What can we say?”

Jay-Z addressed the incident after it happened, telling Angie Martinez on Hot 97, “To interrupt that moment for us, I don’t think that was the right thing to do. It was a lot of planning that went into that performance. To disrupt that was out of line.”