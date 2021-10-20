*At the top of the year, Delonte West took a big step in the right direction as he landed a job at the same rehab facility he received treatment from late last year.

While it seemed like he bounced back from hard times, it now appears that he’s going through another tough time in his life.

According to TMZ, the former athlete was arrested Tuesday for an alleged drunken incident with cops. An incident report states that cops stopped West after he was yelling and banging on the glass doors at a police station in Boynton Beach. Officers claimed West was yelling and cursing while holding open bottles of beer and vodka.

After being ordered to stop and comply, West reportedly got up and put his hands inside his pants; causing one of the cops on the scene to unholster their taser, the news site reports. He was ultimately arrested and booked at 10:32 p.m. in a Palm Beach County, Fla. jail. However, records show he was released at 5:46 a.m. Wednesday. 🙏🏾

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tyson Fury ‘Possibly’ Knocks Out Holyfield, Lewis, Usyk, Joshua in Mythical Matchups: Trainer