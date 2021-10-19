Tuesday, October 19, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
EUR Sections

Hooters’ New Shorter Shorts Now Optional after Disgruntled Servers Complain on TikTok (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Hooters server
Hooters server @lexiusxoxo/TikTok not happy with new uniform

*Hooters had been using social media to show off new shorter, tighter booty shorts that its servers were required to wear. The servers had also taken the new garments to social media – but to complain about them being damn near “panties,” thus creating a public relations hiccup.

@lexiusxoxosoooo hooters got new panties. i mean shorts. #fyp #boyaintnowayboy #hooterstiktok #hoot #fypシ #hooters♬ original sound – Pain

Some employees took to TikTok and compared the old shorts with the new ones, showing that they are visibly shorter and ride higher on the hip, much like underwear. One server suggested that the new uniform made “half the Hooters girls want to quit.”

That employee followed up with a more recent TikTok claiming that after her initial video went viral, the CEO of Hooters contacted her to tell her she can wear the old shorts. That TikTok has more than 31 million views.

Commenters on another TikTok had logistical concerns, like “Where does the wonananana go?” and “Praying you don’t fart wearing those.”

@sick.abt.itlove my job but dont love wearing undies to work ☠️ #hootersgirl @Kirsten 🙂

♬ Jenna_Did_it – Chy

@ggnguyenwhat’s that supposed to fit?!? #hooterstiktok #hooter #hootersgirl #StudentSectionSauce

♬ KeyKey Palmer – ConTejas

The shorts were apparently rolled out to Hooters in Texas, and then locations in other states, in the last month. The Original Hooters Group, which operates franchises in Manhattan, Chicago, and Tampa Bay, told NBC it will not be requiring employees to wear the new shorts. Hooters of America, LLC, which operates in Texas, Oklahoma, and several other states, rolled out the new uniform. In a statement to NBC, it said “These uniforms have been worn for months in several Texas markets and have received overwhelmingly favorable reviews from both Hooters Girls and customers.” But in a follow-up statement on Saturday, Hooters of America claimed that employees can now “determine which style of shorts best fits their body style and personal image.”

Not all employees complained. Some said the shorter shorts brought them more tips.

Previous articleLA City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas Will Not Resign Amid Bribery Scandal
Next articleEmotional Netflix Staffer Says Dave Chappelle ‘Symptom’ of Transphobia
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO