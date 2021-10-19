Dwayne Johnson Says He Was ‘Born to Play’ DC Superhero ‘Black Adam’ [FIRST LOOK CLIP]

*Dwayne Johnson says he was “born to play” the superhero Black Adam in his upcoming DC film.

“As you guys know, this character, this film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time,” Johnson said at the virtual DC FanDome event on Saturday. “And I have worked so hard, worked these hands, these callouses, my fingers to the bone on this project, because it’s the kind of project that I know comes along once in a lifetime. And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam.”

Johnson also teased that the film has “without question, some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of” and some “breathtaking, holy s— scenes that I know you’re really going to love.”

“Now, what you’re going to see here is why the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” Johnson said before serving up a sneak peek — check it out below.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around…#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

Over the summer, Johnson addressed his decision to not pull “Black Adam” out of Georgia after the state passed controversial voting laws.

Speaking to THR, Johnson noted that “Black Adam” was beginning production amid the conversation about Black Georgians voting rights, as his crew was already “committed” to filming in the state.

“You start to feel pressure from a lot of different sides that you should stand up for something and you should leave if you don’t agree with the voting laws,” Johnson said. “I was adamant and clear that ‘Black Adam’ was not going anywhere. We had committed to the state of Georgia and to the people here in Georgia. And this is a place that we had filmed multiple movies over the years. And when you commit to our hardworking locals and their families, the last thing you want to do is just pick up and move. So we weren’t going anywhere. We [the film’s producers] had the conversation. It was heated for about a week.”

The retired WWE star paid tribute to the “Black Adam” cast and crew when production wrapped on the movie in July.

“It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life,” Johnson wrote at the time. “This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career.”

“Black Adam” hits theaters on July 29, 2022.