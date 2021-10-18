Woman Brings Her Own Microphone on Airplane to Rant About COVID Origins (Watch)

*A TikTok user said he had to buy the in-flight WiFi just so she could post video of a woman who was ranting about COVID-19 in the aisle, using her own microphone headset.

This latest “Karen” was shown adjusting her mic while standing between two flight attendants who told her she’d be handcuffed if she didn’t sit down.

“This is my microphone and you can’t take it. I tried borrowing yours, you don’t want to let me use it,” she tells the flight attendants. “I brought my microphone I’m gonna use it.”

Singer-songwriter Jawny posted the video Saturday after purchasing the WiFi. The viral video racked up more than 900,000 views and 80,000 likes in 11 hours.

Watch below: