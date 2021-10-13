Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Nicki Minaj and Husband Ignored Lawsuit – Now Facing $15M Judgement!

By Fisher Jack
Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty was arrested by the feds
Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

*#NickiMinaj and her husband #KenethPetty face a default judgment to the tune of $15 million for failing to answer #JenniferHough’s lawsuit. #HollywoodUnlocked reports that the papers were served back on September 13.⁠

Hough’s attorney, Tyrone A Blackburn, asks in the court filing to “please enter the default of defendants Onika Tanya Maraj, and Kenneth Petty, AKA Zoo, pursuant to Rule 55(a) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure for failure to plead or otherwise defend this action as fully appears from the court file herein and from the attached affirmation of Tyrone A. Blackburn, Esq.”⁠

The couple was given 21 days from the date they were served to answer the complaint. Since they failed to do that, it clears the way for the default judgment.⁠

Hough is locked in a legal battle with the couple after accusing them of trying to intimidate, threaten, bribe, and harass her. She accused Petty of rape back in 1994 when they were both 16. He was initially charged with first-degree rape but pleaded guilty to attempted rape, and he served more than four years in prison.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Scream’ is Back with Original Stars, Hits Theaters in 2022 [Trailer + Poster]

 

Fisher Jack

