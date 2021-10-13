Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Blac Chyna Snaps at Airport Over COVID Vaccine: ‘Stop Being Stupid H*e’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Blac Chyna

*Blac Chyna was filmed in Miami International Airport on Sunday evening acting erratically about the COVID-19 vaccine. 

As reported by TMZ, Chyna was approached by a fan wanting a photo, but the former stripper wanted to know her vaccination status.

“Go get checked out, it’s sad, and it really blows the f*ck outta me,” Blac Chyna, who is seen who is dressed like a cartoon character, says in the lip posted on social media. 

Watch the wild scene via the clip below.

READ MORE: Blac Chyna Claims She Was Hacked After ‘Transphobic’ Tweet About Tyga

Blac-Chyna-thejasminebrand

Blac Chyna is also heard shouting “Go get the shot! … The same thing that you have to do to enroll your kids [in school]. … This is why people’s grandparents is dying and shit. My grandmama been dead.”

She also yells at a passerby to “go get the fucking vaccine and stop being stupid hoe.”

Chyna previously bragged about getting vaccinated on Instagram Live, saying: “I’m really happy I did it,” she said. “I honestly want to keep everybody safe and keep my kids safe, is the most important part. … Everybody go get vaccinated, stay safe, stay healthy.”

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

