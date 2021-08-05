Blac Chyna Claims She Was Hacked After ‘Transphobic’ Tweet About Tyga

*Hip-hop star Tyga has long been shrouded in rumors that he prefers trans women, and earlier this week, his baby mama Blac Chyna appeared to confirm that.

After Chyna was accused of being transphobic for outing her ex on Twitter, the former stripper fired back with claims that her account was hacked.

“Tyga loves Trans, me 2 [red lips emoji,” so read the tweet posted on Chyna’s social media accounts, per Ace Showbiz.

“Tell the truth @Tyga !!!!!,” she continued.

Many on social media took issue with Black Chyna possibly outing the rapper.

READ MORE: Blac Chyna Calls Out ‘Ghetto’ Double Standard, Refers to Kardashians as ‘Baby Mamas’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“I don’t know if Tyga dates trans women, but this tweet is exactly the BS behavior that puts Black trans women in danger when you out there shaming Black men for being attracted to trans women,” one commenter wrote.

Bobby Lytes commented on his own page, “When females like Blac Chyna for example use transgender people as a weapon to humiliate heterosexual male, that further demonstrates how some cis women perceive transgender women, even though they may said ‘I love them too’ it’s still offensive.” He went on questioning the motive behind such tweets, “& then why mention it?”

On Monday, a rep for Chyna said she never wrote the shocking comments about Tyga, claiming her account was hacked. “

“Unfortunately, Blac Chyna’s Twitter account was hacked yesterday as she would not purposely speak negatively about Tyga online,” Chyna’s rep told The Shade Room.

And there you have it!