Seven Cast Members of ‘The Real World: Los Angeles’ to Reunite for Paramount+ Special [VIDEO]

*Seven cast members of “The Real World: Los Angeles” reunited in the same iconic Venice beach house from 1993 for a new special that will air on Paramount+ next month.

Per press release, Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios have announced the second season of the hit original unscripted series THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING will premiere exclusively on the service on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The multi-episode docuseries will reunite original Los Angeles cast members Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

This groundbreaking season of THE REAL WORLD made history with a number of series firsts, including never-before-seen “confessional” style interviews, cast members exiting mid-season with new houseguests moving in, a wedding and more. The series also tackled important issues such as same-sex relationships, abortion, consent, safe sex and eating disorders. After spending decades apart, the roommates will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and they’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.

THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry for MTV Entertainment Studios; and Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and James Knox for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig and Lauren Goldstein serve as co-executive producers, and George Verschoor is consulting producer.

Ever since MTV’s THE REAL WORLD was created in 1992 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim of Bunim/Murray Productions, it has been widely credited with launching reality TV. MTV Entertainment Studios has dominated the genre and continues to grow its unscripted library on Paramount+, which serves as the home for such hit original series as RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS, BEHIND THE MUSIC, and RUPAUL’S ALL STARS: UNTUCKED.

“The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles” will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 24.

*via Viacom press release