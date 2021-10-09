Saturday, October 9, 2021
Tasha Mack and ‘The Game’ is Back! – WATCH New Trailer from Paramount+

The Game (Paramount plus) promo*Last week, Paramount released the new trailer for The Game and a first look at Tasha Mack, the character played to perfection by Wendy Raquel Robinson, being just as big a boss as she ever was. The same trailer also shows Hosea Chancez return as Malik Wright.  

“The Game” will also relocate from San Diego to Las Vegas for the revival, according to Paramount.  

The official description is as follows.: “The Game returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play ‘The Game’.” 

While Pooch Hall and Brittany Daniel will only reprise their roles as Derwin Davis and Kelly Pitts for special appearances, “The Game” will feature many new cast members as well.  

Newbie cast members include Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire) as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts; Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval) as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent; Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete) as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend; and Toby Sandeman (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Garret Evans, the top football player in the league. 

The original series was a spinoff of Girlfriends and premiered on The CW in 2006. The dramedy aired for three seasons before it was canceled. BET revived the show, and it ran for an additional six seasons, ending in 2015. 

CBS Studios, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions are producing the new series. The 10-episode first season premieres Thursday, Nov. 11 on Paramount+. 

