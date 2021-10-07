*It was a who’s who in sports and entertainment as a host of George Lopez’s celebrity friends came out to support the comedian’s Fourteenth Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic, held recently at an exclusive golf club in Toluca Lake, CA.

The proceeds from the ‘sold out’ tournament benefit the George Lopez Foundation, which raises awareness about kidney disease and organ donation.

After a day on the links in support of the nonprofit, the celebrity golfers attended Doris Bergman’s ‘Gratitude Lounge.’

Bergman, a gifting lounge diva who also hosts an annual Style Lounge & Party during the Emmy Award season and an annual Oscar Style Party, presented her fourth annual “Gratitude Lounge,” a lavish and intimate suite co-hosted by Casa De Campo® Hotel Resort & Villas, Precious Vodka and Caribbean Living Magazine.

Bergman’s lounge included an array of luxury gifts featuring fashion for him and her, including men’s and women’s California casual wear, fashion-forward footwear, beauty, skin & hair care, cannabis topical & edible products, exotic Mexican chocolate, jewelry collections, soy candles, a spectacular golfing get-a-way to the Dominican Republic, Bulgarian vodka, organic Tequila, gourmet sweets and more.

Celebs who converged on the grounds of the luscious, green private golf course and teed up included Lopez, Lu Parker, Adrian Gonzalez, Andy Vargas, Brian Krause, Cedric The Entertainer, Celine Pelofi, Christopher Judge, Derrex Brady, D.L. Hughley, Debbe Dunning, Dennis Haysbert, Dondre Whitfield, Dr. Jason Diamond, Galen Gering, Joe Mantegna, Joe Pesci, Kelly Sheehan, Kim Estes, Lizza Monet Morales, Lizzy Small, Mark Rolston, Michael Irby, Momo Rodriguez, Norman Nixon, Omarosa Newman, Oscar De La Hoya, Pat Monahan, Patrika Darbo, Peter Mackenzie, Richard Karn, Robby Krieger, Roland Martin, Steven Michael Quezada, Sugar Ray Leonard, Tim Allen, Tom Ellis, William Wilson, Yancey Arias, Alysha DeValle, Jonathan Antin, Chris Spencer, and more.

Participants were feted with gifts from Hypercel Corporation, Naztech, Chokolatta, Dulce Vida Organic Tequila, Twisted Silver, Hypofootwear, Raw Gear, Caribbean Living Magazine, Casa De Campo Resort & Villas, Mperial Sportswear, Beauty Kitchen Skin Care, Hint Water, Milena LA, The RDC Collective, The Syndicate, Zirconmania, Diamond Veneer, Popcornopolis, Actual Veggies, Simply Gum; Liquid Death, Essentia Water, La Flore Skincare, Kamshield, Doll Babee Cheesecakes, Chipz Happen, C20 Coconut Water, Earth Bands, Peatos Healthy Snacks, Swipz Wipes, and Zevia. VIP gift bags were provided by Twisted Silver.

DJ Craig Scime kept the atmosphere lively, kicking off the jams and classic hits.

The mission of The George Lopez Foundation is to create positive, permanent change for underprivileged children, adults, and military families confronting challenges in education ad health, as well as increasing community awareness about kidney disease and organ donation.

