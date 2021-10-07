AT&T to Celebrate and Award 25 HBCU Students Driving Positive Change

The Inaugural Honorees Will Receive $5,000, Suite of AT&T Technology Tools, and Mentorship Opportunities with Celebrity Advocates like Current HBCU Student, NBA Champion J.R. Smith and Superstar Actress, Entrepreneur La La Anthony

*Submissions are now open for the inaugural AT&T* Dream in Black Rising Future Makers – a new initiative that continues our ongoing commitment to support diverse communities through uplifting programs, support, and storytelling.

AT&T Dream in Black Rising Future Makers will recognize an influential group of 25 students currently attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who are making a positive impact within their communities and campuses before finishing their degrees.

As part of the honor, each selected Future Maker will receive $5Gs ($5,000) presented by AT&T 5G, a suite of AT&T technology products and services, and access to VIP advocates to help support them on their journey to create history-making change.

NBA superstar J.R. Smith – who recently went viral through a series of tweets documenting his new life as a student at North Carolina A&T State University – and award-winning actress, producer and entrepreneur La La Anthony – who attended Howard University – will serve as the program ambassador.

“HBCU’s have always shaped great leaders, and I’m excited to partner with Future Makers to support the work of tomorrow’s leaders,” said J.R. Smith. “Together we’ll recognize 25 of my fellow HBCU students, some of the many at these amazing institutions making a difference in the world.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Azriel Clary Tells Gayle King R. Kelly is ‘Selfish,’ Greedy’ and A ‘Pedophile’ Thursday Morning | WATCH Preview

“Throughout the years of recruiting, hiring, and working with universities across the nation, we know first-hand how HBCUs are building and shaping the next generation of Future Makers,” said Angela Burgin, Director of Marketing and Special Experiences, AT&T. “Through this program we get to celebrate 25 outstanding individuals, along with sharing their stories as they endeavor to make a difference in their communities.”

The platform views the world and creativity through an afro-futuristic lens that is rooted in AT&T’s technology and innovation, which connects them to greater possibilities.

The AT&T Dream in Black Rising Future Makers contest is open for entries from Sept. 15 – Oct. 31. To enter applicants must post a :30-:60 video on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok using the hashtags #ATTRisingFutureMaker and #DreamInBlack and telling us how you are shaping the now, the new, the next, and why you deserve to be recognized as one of our Rising Future Makers. The 25 honorees will be unveiled in November. For full contest rules, visit https://www.attdreaminblack.com/index.html.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

source: Hustle&Co.com