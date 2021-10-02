Saturday, October 2, 2021
Cox Automotive’s Kayla Reynolds Talks About The State of the Auto Industry On SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’

By Jeff Fortson
new headshot (2)
Kayla Reynolds, Cox Automotive’s manager of economics and industry intelligence (Photo Credit: CA)

*Kayla Reynolds, Cox Automotive’s manager of economics and industry intelligence, joins Auto Trends with JeffCars.com to discuss the state of the automotive industry.

During our in-depth conversation, Reynolds focuses on the key indicators that are literally ‘driving’ the economy and causing new car prices to rise upwards of $3,000, since 2019. Moreover, for cash strapped consumers, who feel as though they are being priced out of the new car market, she explores the impact Covid-19 and other factors are having on the used car market.

Furthermore, Reynolds shares her insights on the role government intervention has played in the area of auto loan delinquencies too.

To get an insider’s perspective on the car market, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com on Saturday, October 2 thru Thursday, October 7th. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets.

For airtimes, click here.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Fully Vaxxed Marc Lamont Hill ‘Recovering’ After Suffering Mild Heart Attack, Blood Clots

auto trends

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com:

Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its sixth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers, ranging from the ‘Hidden Figure’ and Black female who was responsible for using a mathematical formula to check the accuracy of the GPS (Global Positioning Sensor) to Bloomberg auto analysts to car designers to the trailblazers of LGBT auto advertising.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and a car payment calculator, visit his car-buying educational guide JeffCars.com. Follow him on twitter @ JeffCars.

About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive is an Atlanta-based business unit of Cox Enterprises, formed in 2014 to consolidate all of Cox’s global automotive businesses, including Kelley Blue Book, Xtime, Autotrader.com and Manheim. Cox Automotive was spun off of parent Cox Enterprises in August 2014.

Jeff Fortson

