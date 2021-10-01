Fully Vaxxed Marc Lamont Hill ‘Recovering’ After Suffering Mild Heart Attack, Blood Clots

*Marc Lamont Hill shared a lengthy post on Instagram Thursday in which he explained that he was home recovering after being hospitalized due to suffering a mild heart attack.

Hill, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, shared an update on his health status along with a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

“I am home and recovering after a rough week. After my successful Achilles surgery on Friday, I was rushed to the ER on Saturday after suffering a mild heart attack,” Hill’s caption began.

“Turns out that I had DVT (deep vein thrombosis), which caused a pulmonary embolism. Blood clots nearly completely blocked my lungs, preventing blood flow to my heart. The doctors told me that I was VERY lucky not to have died,” Hill’s caption continued.

“Fortunately, I received EXCELLENT medical care from the team at Temple University Hospital. The doctors accurately assessed my condition and removed the clots. My body is worn out and sore but I couldn’t feel more grateful to be alive and on the path to full recovery,” Hill continued.

Adding “ Please listen to your bodies. If something feels off, GO TO THE DOCTOR. Don’t worry about seeming like a pain or a hypochondriac. JUST GO. Thanks to everyone who helped, or offered to help, during this terrifying time. I’m blessed with amazing friends, wonderful family, and plenty of unmerited grace and mercy.”

Social media users wished Hill a speedy recovery while others blamed his blood clots on the vaccines. The author, professor, and TV personality was quick to dismiss the “anti-vaxers”.

“I’m seeing videos and tweets from anti-vaxers saying that I developed blood clots from the vaccine. This is ridiculous and completely baseless. For some, it is a cynical and dishonest claim. For others, it’s a lack of understanding of how medicine and science work,” Hill wrote on Twitter.