Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeNews
News

Disney Taps David E. Talbert to Develop Musical Series ‘Madelyn Square Gardens’

By Ny MaGee
0

David+E+Talbert+Premiere+Straight+Outta+Compton+nYDedwxQa6hx
Lyn Talbert and David E. Talbert /Getty Images North America)

*David E. Talbert has been tapped to develop a musical series for Disney Branded Television. 

The acclaimed filmmaker will helm the series “Madelyn Square Gardens for the studio”. Per Deadline, the story centers on a young woman named Madelyn as she moves to New York from Mississippi, thinking her dreams of being on Broadway are about to come true. But she soon discovers that she will need more than raw talent to beat out the competition at her elite performing arts school. She will also set off on an unexpected journey that will reveal why her grandfather ran off to New York City with his own Broadway ambitions, never returning home.

Talbert and wife and Lyn Sisson-Talbert will produce through their Golden Alchemy Entertainment banner.

OTHER NEWS Alicia Keys Talks New YouTube Series, What’s On Her Bucket List

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by davidetalbert (@davidetalbert)

“David’s devoted fan base continues to grow because his passion for joyful stories with a strong emotional connection shines through to create something truly unique that transcend all limits,” said Davis. “We look forward to working with him at Disney, where music is part of our programming DNA and where we’ve proven that great stories, coupled with world-class music, can connect viewers across cultural, socio-economic and geographical lines.”

Talbert, a brilliant writer, playwright, director and theater maker, has produced 14 national tours, including his first play “Tellin’ it Like it Tiz,” which toured for two years, establishing him as one of the most successful directors, writers and producers in American theater.

He has written and produced 14 national tours, has earned 24 NAACP nominations, winning Best Playwright of the Year for “The Fabric of a Man,” and is also a best-selling author, having written three novels “Baggage Claim” (2003), “Love on the Dotted Line” (2005) and “Love Don’t Live Here No More: Book One of Doggy Tales” (2006), which he wrote with Snoop Dogg. In 2008, he made his film directorial debut with the Sony Pictures comedy “First Sunday,” which starred Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan and Katt Williams.

His most recent project, 2020’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” was hailed as a cinematic masterpiece. It’s currently streaming worldwide on Netflix.

Previous articleOzy Media CEO Carlos Watson Steps Down as Host of News and Doc Emmys
Next articleAzriel Clary Tells Gayle King R. Kelly is ‘Selfish,’ Greedy’ and A ‘Pedophile’ Thursday Morning | WATCH Preview
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO