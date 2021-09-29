Disney Taps David E. Talbert to Develop Musical Series ‘Madelyn Square Gardens’

*David E. Talbert has been tapped to develop a musical series for Disney Branded Television.

The acclaimed filmmaker will helm the series “Madelyn Square Gardens for the studio”. Per Deadline, the story centers on a young woman named Madelyn as she moves to New York from Mississippi, thinking her dreams of being on Broadway are about to come true. But she soon discovers that she will need more than raw talent to beat out the competition at her elite performing arts school. She will also set off on an unexpected journey that will reveal why her grandfather ran off to New York City with his own Broadway ambitions, never returning home.

Talbert and wife and Lyn Sisson-Talbert will produce through their Golden Alchemy Entertainment banner.

“David’s devoted fan base continues to grow because his passion for joyful stories with a strong emotional connection shines through to create something truly unique that transcend all limits,” said Davis. “We look forward to working with him at Disney, where music is part of our programming DNA and where we’ve proven that great stories, coupled with world-class music, can connect viewers across cultural, socio-economic and geographical lines.”

Talbert, a brilliant writer, playwright, director and theater maker, has produced 14 national tours, including his first play “Tellin’ it Like it Tiz,” which toured for two years, establishing him as one of the most successful directors, writers and producers in American theater.

He has written and produced 14 national tours, has earned 24 NAACP nominations, winning Best Playwright of the Year for “The Fabric of a Man,” and is also a best-selling author, having written three novels “Baggage Claim” (2003), “Love on the Dotted Line” (2005) and “Love Don’t Live Here No More: Book One of Doggy Tales” (2006), which he wrote with Snoop Dogg. In 2008, he made his film directorial debut with the Sony Pictures comedy “First Sunday,” which starred Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan and Katt Williams.

His most recent project, 2020’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” was hailed as a cinematic masterpiece. It’s currently streaming worldwide on Netflix.