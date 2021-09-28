Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Dave Chappelle Opening Comedy Club, Restaurant in Ohio

By Ny MaGee
Dave Chappelle

*Comedian Dave Chappelle is opening a comedy club in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio.

According to reports, Chappelle submitted plans to the Yellow Springs Planning Commission to open a restaurant, Firehouse Eatery, and a comedy club, Live from YS. As reported by Black Enterprise, both will sell food and alcohol and have indoor and outdoor seating. There will be separate seating for live performances.

Chappelle’s company, Iron Table Holdings LLC, bought the former Miami Twp. Fire Station in December 2020, the Dayton Daily News reports. The site will be home to the comedy club and restaurant. 

READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Refuses to Apologize to 'Articulate Idiot' Candace Owens

The restaurant will be open seven days a week, and the comedy club will operate four days a week between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., per the report. 

The architect overseeing the project is Max Crome of Crome Architecture.

“I’m not just trying to make a club, I’m trying to make a way,” Chappelle said during the planning commission meeting. “I’m trying to make a venue for our talents to be showcased, as well as my friends’ talents, so we can shine and be all the great things we can be in the world.”

Crome says the new club will have a maximum capacity of 140 people. 

“If we build this thing, I will tell you, all the greats will come. They’re very excited about it,” Chappelle assured the planning commission.

You can watch the planning commission meeting via the YouTube clip above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

