*”Shame On You” if you haven’t listened to D Smoke’s new album, “War & Wonders,“ dropping today!

The two time Grammy nominee is back pushing boundaries on this sophomore album. Daniel “D Smoke” Farris catapulted into stardom after winning Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow,” with judges Cardi B, T.I., and Chance The Rapper. After the competition, he released his debut album, “Black Habits.” The 35-year-old promises his new project will “challenge people’s views” of who he is and is “stepping out of his comfort zone.”



The Inglewood native spoke to EUR correspondent Ty Cole and said he’s excited to be back on stage – recently performing at the REACH.



“It felt amazing to be with some of my idols on stage like Common and Robert,” said Farris. “Since a child, I have always wanted to make music and make sure my music has meaning to it. To share a stage with artists who also do that was such a great time.”

When asked about the social media question – would you rather go to dinner with Jay Z and learn from the self-made billionaire or take $500,000? Tidal’s Twitter account tweed, ‘take the money,’ and the common sense rapper agrees.

“I would take the money. Jay Z sits down with plenty of people, and he doesn’t pay them to do so,” said Smoke. “I will have a chance to chop it up with him when it’s right. I wouldn’t want it to be an exchange; I would like it to be a mutual interest. I’ve seen him show interest in young, promising artists, so when the time comes, it will happen. I could do a lot with the 500 grand.”

The rapper said his second album pushed him out of his comfort zone.

“You can expect me to push boundaries,” said the Gaspar Yanga rapper. “If you look at the project as a tale of two different sides – the war side may push buttons. We’re talking about the war we endure on the streets and the war we battle within. The wonder side ranges from wisdom, love, and thought-provoking music. It’s an album that’s going to challenge fans’ view of me and then bring it home to something palatable and loving.”

The album features his brother SiR, Marsha Ambrosius, BJ the Chicago Kid, Tobe Nwigwe, Ty Dolla Sign and more.

Watch D SMoke’s full interview here!