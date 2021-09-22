Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ Album Could End Drake’s Album Chart Reign [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Lil Nas X attends / Getty Images North America

*The first-week sales projections for Lil Nas X’s debut album are in. 

The rapper’s debut full-length studio LP “Montero” moved 130,000-140,000 first-week units, according to HitsDailyDouble. All Hip Hop notes that the 15-track project is expected to end Drake’s two-week reign atop the Billboard album chart.

“Montero” includes guest appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus. The album features no Black male rappers, as reported by Complex

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the openly gay artist revealed he sent the track “Industry Baby” to his icon Nicki Minaj but she didn’t get back to him. 

READ MORE: Lil Nas X to Parents Who Want to Censor Him: ‘F*ck Your Kids!’ [VIDEO]

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner performed a cover of Dolly Parton’s iconic 1973 hit “Jolene” during a recent appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

As reported by PEOPLE, the country singer dished with Elle in 2019 about featuring on Nas X’s breakout hit “Old Town Road.”

“I had an opportunity to be part of that [song], but it had done so well with so many people,” Parton said. Nas X released remixes of the track with BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Wayne and Diplo. “I thought, ‘Well, I’ll wait and do something later on. No point in going down that same Old Town Road. We got other roads to travel.’ “

Lil Nas X told PEOPLE of making “Montero” that he’s “super excited for everyone to hear this piece of art I’ve been working on for such a long time,” he said.

“You’re getting a lot of stories about me,” he said of the album. “You’re getting a lot of stories about my past and where I want to be in my love life. But they’re also a bop. I feel like I finally found a great balance between being as real as possible within my music and making a hit song.”

Watch his cover of “Jolene” via the YouTube clip above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

