Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Lil Nas X to Parents Who Want to Censor Him: ‘F*ck Your Kids!’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

lil nas x - billy ray cyrus
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus perform ‘Old Town Road’

*Lil Nas X released his debut album, “Montero,” on Friday and his new video from the album — “That’s What I Want” — has already racked up over 2.5 million video views. 

While promoting the project on The Breakfast Club this week, the rapper responded to the homophobic comments on Twitter and criticism that he’s pushing a “gay agenda” on children.

DJ Envy asked Nas X if he feels a responsibility to tone down his provocative visuals because “kids are watching.” The artist jokingly replied, “I feel like I used to, but now it’s just, like, so? Like, f*ck your kids.”

He then explained, “We really get one chance to do this [life] at least to my knowledge, I don’t know what, like, happens when we die or whatnot. So it’s like — I’m not about to pander to your kids or you. Or, like, anybody.”

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Reacts to Backlash Over His Pregnancy-Themed Photo Shoot

lil nas x

“I even have to do this with my family members, you know, like, ’cause my family members may not always agree with what I’m doing,” he added. “Or whoever I’m dating, they may not agree, but it’s like, I honestly, really, truly wanna live by, you know, this is our life we get. We have to do this shit, so fuck what anybody else has to really say about it, I guess.”

Meanwhile, fellow allegedly gay rapper Kid Cudi recently penned a tribute to Nas X for being unapologetically gay.

“Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a fuck what anyone says,” Cudi wrote for Time’s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People.

“What he’s doing is what we need right now,” Cudi continued. “To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records — that is huge for us and for Black excellence. The way he’s unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock ‘n’ roll. He’s a true rock star.”

WATCH:

Previous articleGeorge Floyd’s Killer Derek Chauvin Pleads Not Guilty to Violating Teen’s Civil Rights in 2017
Next articleFans Convinced Jeannie Mai Pregnant with Jeezy’s Baby
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO