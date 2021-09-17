Lil Nas X to Parents Who Want to Censor Him: ‘F*ck Your Kids!’ [VIDEO]

*Lil Nas X released his debut album, “Montero,” on Friday and his new video from the album — “That’s What I Want” — has already racked up over 2.5 million video views.

While promoting the project on The Breakfast Club this week, the rapper responded to the homophobic comments on Twitter and criticism that he’s pushing a “gay agenda” on children.

DJ Envy asked Nas X if he feels a responsibility to tone down his provocative visuals because “kids are watching.” The artist jokingly replied, “I feel like I used to, but now it’s just, like, so? Like, f*ck your kids.”

He then explained, “We really get one chance to do this [life] at least to my knowledge, I don’t know what, like, happens when we die or whatnot. So it’s like — I’m not about to pander to your kids or you. Or, like, anybody.”

“I even have to do this with my family members, you know, like, ’cause my family members may not always agree with what I’m doing,” he added. “Or whoever I’m dating, they may not agree, but it’s like, I honestly, really, truly wanna live by, you know, this is our life we get. We have to do this shit, so fuck what anybody else has to really say about it, I guess.”

Meanwhile, fellow allegedly gay rapper Kid Cudi recently penned a tribute to Nas X for being unapologetically gay.

“Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a fuck what anyone says,” Cudi wrote for Time’s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People.

“What he’s doing is what we need right now,” Cudi continued. “To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records — that is huge for us and for Black excellence. The way he’s unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock ‘n’ roll. He’s a true rock star.”

