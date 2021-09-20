‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14 to Premiere in 2022, Cast Details

*Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will reportedly feature a newbie in absence of two fan favorites.

As reported by MadameNoire, Entertainment reporter Anthony Dominic spilled that Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey will not be returning for the show’s upcoming season. We previously reported that Williams is filming an 8-episode spinoff showcasing her family and relationship with Simon Guobadia. As for her future on RHOA, “we hear she’s ‘seriously considering’ not returning for season 14,” blogger B. Scott writes.

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are both reportedly set to return. As widely-rumored, Sheree Whitfield is likely coming back as a ‘housewife,’ but at “starter housewife” salary, per B. Scott’s insider. Marlo Hampton is said to be in the running to become a peach-holder for the first time.

B. Scott’s tea spiller claimed that Drew Sidora is not likely to return to ‘RHOA’ as a ‘housewife’ but she has been taping with Porsha for Porsha’s spinoff. However, according to Dominic’s Season 14 lineup, Sidora will appear on the show. The journalist confirmed rumors that Marlo is finally getting a peach.

Dominic noted that the upcoming season might feature “possible cameos from past cast members.”

Per RadarOnline, Bravo wants Porsha to stay on the show, but she “reportedly doesn’t want to deal with the negativity surrounding her soon-to-be husband.”

“Her concern is that, for example, producers and/or the other ladies will bring other women to the show that Simon has allegedly been involved with,” the outlet detailed.

Dominic reports that Season 14 will premiere in April 2022.