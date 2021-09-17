Nicki Minaj Calls Out Reporters for Threatening Her Family in Trinidad

*Nicki Minaj is sparring with a reporter from Trinidad and Tobago who criticized the rapper for her recent comments that her cousin’s friend developed swollen testicles after taking the COVID shot.

On Monday, Minaj tweeted “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,” she wrote.

Minaj also shared that she had recently contracted COVID-19 while working on a music video shoot and is not yet vaccinated.

The vaccine cultists have been giving Minaj hell all week. She took to Twitter on Friday to call out a reporter for allegedly harassing her family.

🎯 let’s silence anyone who speaks b/c we need the vaxx rates to increase so that we can go to the bars & cinemas. https://t.co/OZs4XlE3NZ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 17, 2021

“What @NICKIMINAJ either does not know or does not care about is Trinidad and Tobago is currently under a State of Emergency. Many business sectors are closed and have been for months on end. Vaccination is our way out,” a post read from the reporter who claims to be “from Guardian Media.”

Nicki retweeted the post and wrote, “You are the one harassing my family???!!?!???! SPEAK UP B4 I BEGIN. I KNOW YOU SEE THIS!!!!!!”

Nicki Minaj exposes the reporter who harassed her cousin in Trinidad pic.twitter.com/3uk2VHaF3d — urbannews___ (@urbannews___) September 17, 2021

Minaj also took to her Instagram Story to share direct messages that her family received from the woman.

“I was hoping to speak with you for an article,” one message said. “I know you are hesitant to speak with us, but just so you know, CNN is in the country looking for you. And when they find you, they won’t hesitate to reveal where you live or where your gf lives…anything and anyone who is tied to you.”

“If you speak to me, we won’t reveal those details,” the final message said. “So, what do you say?”

What’s Pfizer stock worth now? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 17, 2021

“They’re forcing my family to have to hide out. This is what speaking up looks like. Millions of poor people are treated this way by the ppl you think are the ‘good guys.’ This is unconscionable,” Nicki wrote in one post. She continued, “Threatening my family in Trinidad won’t bode well for you… Bitch your days are f*cking numbered you dirty hoe.”

The situation comes two days after Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Health Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh slammed Minaj’s claims about swollen testicles. In a press conference, Deyalsingh explained that they “had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false.”

“We unfortunately wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim. As far as we know, at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse effect,” Deyalsingh said. “… As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad or … anywhere. None that we know of anywhere else in the world.”

Deyalsingh said his team wasted time investigating the rapper’s report about her cousin’s friend.

“What was sad about this, is that it wasted our time yesterday, trying to track [it] down. Because we take all these claims seriously, whether it’s on social media or mainstream media,” he said.