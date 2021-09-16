Kwame Brown Calls Out Russell Westbrook for Wearing Skirt During New York Fashion Week [WATCH]

*Former LA Laker Kwame Brown has ripped Russell Westbrook after he was photographed with blue hair and wearing a white skirt in New York City.

We previously reported…beta males who are allegedly gay and bisexual, such Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook, have decided to proudly serve as the new poster boys for America’s never-ending #BuckBreaking agenda.

Both Cudi and Westbrook, who are not Scottish-born, are making headlines for rocking skits and blue hai during NY Fashion week–with TMZ noting that it could be a “new trend” emerging only among effeminized males. No word yet if the matching men were on a date together.

Meanwhile, Brown and several NBA fans are giving the side-eye to Westbrook’s unique style choice.

“What hood y’all dudes suppose to be from wearing heel boots & a mini skirt.. what’s wrong with you?” says Brown.

Check out his full commentary via the Twitter embed below. The clip is extremely “not safe for work.”

LMAOOOOO Kwame Brown going off on Russell Westbrook #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/7rCi8hbQ3a — Sarti (@Sarthak123) September 13, 2021

Here’s more from TMZ:

Russell Westbrook posted photos this weekend of himself in the Big Apple for NYFW — and he was wearing none other than a skirt (or a kilt, perhaps) underneath a cardigan sweater. He also had some black boots to offset the cream color scheme … not to mention blue hair. His caption referenced lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Baby Keem’s new single, “Family Ties” … “‘Don’t address me unless it’s with four letters’ @kendricklamar”

RW is wearing Thom Browne here — which is definitely all about the Scottish kilt look. In any case … Cudi wore something similar himself for the fashion event of the week — rocking what appeared to be way more of a traditional skirt under a Nirvana long-sleeve T-shirt. He, too, was sporting blue hair … makes ya wonder if they were in on this together.

Meanwhile, folks across social media have expressed their disapproval of the emasculation of Black men. The mainstream media and their puppets have decided that anyone who does not support this is “homophonic”.