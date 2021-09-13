Monday, September 13, 2021
Russell Westbrook and Kid Cudi Rock Skirts for NYC Fashion Week

By Ny MaGee
pjimage - 2021-09-13T081237.663

*Beta males who are allegedly gay and bisexual, such Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook, have decided to proudly serve as the new poster boys for America’s never-ending #BuckBreaking agenda.

Both Cudi and Westbrook, who are not Scottish-born, are making headlines for rocking skits and blue hair–with TMZ noting that it could be a “new trend” emerging only among effeminized males. Check out Russell’s post below, file this under: You Go Girl!

No word yet if the matching men were on a date together.

READ MORE: Kid Cudi Wore a Floral Dress in Honor of Kurt Cobain for His SNL Debut [WATCH

Here’s more from the outlet:

Russell Westbrook posted photos this weekend of himself in the Big Apple for NYFW — and he was wearing none other than a skirt (or a kilt, perhaps) underneath a cardigan sweater. He also had some black boots to offset the cream color scheme … not to mention blue hair.

His caption referenced lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Baby Keem’s new single, “Family Ties” … “‘Don’t address me unless it’s with four letters’ @kendricklamar”

RW is wearing Thom Browne here — which is definitely all about the Scottish kilt look.

In any case … Cudi wore something similar himself for the fashion event of the week — rocking what appeared to be way more of a traditional skirt under a Nirvana long-sleeve T-shirt. He, too, was sporting blue hair … makes ya wonder if they were in on this together.

EURweb.com
Kid Cudi Wore a Floral Dress in Honor of Kurt Cobain for His SNL Debut 

You recall when Kid Cudi opted to appear less threatening to white supremacy by wearing a dress on ‘SNL’ earlier this year to honor the late singer Kurt Cobain.

Meanwhile, folks across social media have expressed their disapproval of the emasculation of Black men. The mainstream media and their puppets have decided that anyone who does not support this is “homophonic”… (insert eye roll).

kid cudi nirvana dress
Kid Cudi via Twiter

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

