The Mo’Kelly Experience – Bishop Marvin Sapp and Master P on Black Fatherhood (LISTEN)

*OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network celebrates Black fatherhood with the inspirational special OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad, premiering on Tuesday, September 14.

Actors Derek Luke (The Purge, 13 Reasons Why) and Tristan Mack Wilds (The Wire, 90210), gospel singer-songwriter and senior pastor Marvin Sapp and music mogul Master P discuss what it means to be a supportive father, the sacrifices it takes to be a good father, how to take accountability for your actions and how to inspire your children.

OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad examines the special bond dads have with their children, giving viewers exclusive access to a group of famous Black fathers away from the spotlight and doing the most admirable thing imaginable – being a loving dad. Through a series of personal profiles, the special follows four celebrity Black fathers from diverse backgrounds, in their homes and unguarded, as they showcase the joys, fears, and fulfillment that being a dad brings while also providing an accurate representation of Black fatherhood.

Rapper and entrepreneur Master P is the man behind No Limit Records, the legendary New Orleans hip-hop label that dominated the late ’90s, selling tens of millions of records. One of the biggest-selling artists in gospel music history, Pastor Marvin Sapp has delivered a string of chart-topping inspirational songs, earning multiple Dove and BET Awards (as well as 11 Grammy nominations) along the way.

Bishop Sapp and Master P. stopped by The Mo’Kelly Experience to talk fatherhood, the joys, difficulties and putting a positive face on Black fatherhood to combat the negative stereotypical imagery.

