Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Calls Out LeBron James for Using Platform to Spread Political Awareness

By Ny MaGee
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LeBron James

*Speaking in an exclusive interview with France Football, AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic called out LeBron James for using his platform to bring awareness to political and social issues. 

“I said that we are not politicians. Politics divides people. Football, in my world, unites people. Big difference. Because I have had the chance to meet and get to know people that I would never have known if I did not play football,” said Zlatan. “I have met people from all four corners of the world. We unite people. Politicians divide. If I wanted to be a politician, I would do politics. We should only do what we’re good at. Sports and politics are two different categories. If you are intelligent, you understand.”

In Zlatan’s opinion, athletes should “stick to sports” and stay out of politics. 

READ MORE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says LeBron James Should ‘Stick to Sports’ and Stay Out of Politics [VIDEO]

“Whether I take a position or not is not a question. It relates to what you do, and what message you want to send. Us, footballers, we produce love and joy. You cannot bring your politics into the world. I am not here to send a bad message to people,” he said. “I am just here to unite, spread love and joy. This is the best means we have to do it. Football or sport. Because we are good for that. I am good for that. I am good at football.

LeBron previously clapped back at Ibrahimovic’s criticism about his activism, saying “He was the same guy who said when he was back in Sweden … because his last name wasn’t a certain last name, that he felt there was some racism going on when he was out on the pitch,” James said. “I speak from a very educated mind, so I’m kind of the wrong guy to actually go at because I do my homework.”

Ibrahimovic previously said he was subject to “undercover racism” by the media in his native Sweden because of his Bosnian roots, per ESPN.

“I am not Andersson or Svensson,” Ibrahimovic told Canal+ in 2018. “If I would be that, trust me, they would defend me even if I would rob a bank. They would defend me, I tell you.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

