It’s ‘About Love’ in Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Full Video Ad for Tiffany’s (Watch)

Beyonce, Jay-Z for Tiffany

*Beyoncé and Jay-Z again take on the Audrey Hepburn era of Tiffany jewelry in a new video ad released Monday.

Under direction from Emmanuel Adjei, Beyoncé is shown returning home on a private jet while Jay-Z sits at a typewriter and watches footage that he shot of the two of them together. Bey then arrives back at the crip and Jay-Z goes from watching his love on screen, to gazing upon the real thing.

Beyonce sings a haunting arrangement of the “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” theme “Moon River” while playing the piano in some shots, as Jay-Z captures the moment on a Super 8 camera. Hepburn originally sang it in the 1961 classic, and the tune went on to win best original song at that year’s Academy Awards.

Beyoncé’s drip, a form-fitting, floor-length black gown and gloves with a chic updo, is also reminiscent of Hepburn, while Jay-Z’s locs appear to tip a cap to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose previously never-before-seen work of art titled “Equals Pi” – largely covered in Tiffany blue – also appears in the ad campaign.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z in Tiffany's New Campaign

The new ad debuted on Tiffany’s social media accounts and website Monday, two days before the originally-set launch date on Wednesday. “ABOUT LOVE tells a love story of longing, reunion and a bond that transcends space and time,” reads the caption.

Watch below:

Beyoncé and Jay-Z debuted the “About Love” campaign for Tiffany & Co. featuring the singer wearing the brand’s iconic 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond, becoming only the fourth woman – and first Black woman – ever to do so since it was found in 1877.

