Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Wife Jacqueline Released from Hospital After COVID Treatment

By Fisher Jack
48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Conference
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Brown attend the Phoenix Dinner for the 48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on September 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

*Last month civil rights icon Rev. #JesseJackson and his wife #JacquelineJackson were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. On Friday, their family provided an update on their condition through a statement.

Jacqueline Jackson was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital and sent home after battling the virus. However, Jesse Jackson is still at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab where he is receiving intensive occupational and physical therapy. Their son Jesse Jackson Jr. shared photos of Jesse Jackson Sr. while he is at the facility, and acknowledged that his father is now COVID negative as he continues his treatment.

Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home,” Jonathan Jackson said in a written statement. “Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the Covid-19 virus.”

The family’s statement continued to state, “We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers. The love that has been poured out to our family at this time of sickness and need from around the world has helped in our parent’s healing and for each of you who prayed and expressed concern we are grateful.

