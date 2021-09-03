Former NFL Player Akbar Gbajabiamila Joins ‘The Talk’ as Co-Host

*Former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila has joined “The Talk” for season 12 as new host of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show, with Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell.

The new season kicks off Monday, Sept. 13. Gbajabiamila appeared as a guest co-host on multiple episodes in June and July.

“It’s a new day in daytime for season 12 of THE TALK, and we are thrilled to welcome Akbar to the family. His engaging personality, openness and quick wit really impressed us when he appeared as a guest co-host last season,” said Heather Gray, executive producer and showrunner of THE TALK.

We’ve got a new host in the house! 🎉

We are SO excited to announce that @Akbar_Gbaja is joining The Talk family! #LetsChat pic.twitter.com/im2uLB2ATd — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) September 2, 2021

“Akbar’s candor and humor come with ease and are great additions to the conversation. Also, his relatability as a husband and father creates a special connection with the viewers that is invaluable,” added Kristin Matthews, executive producer and showrunner.

“It is an absolute honor to be joining THE TALK as a host! I am so excited for this new generation of such a long-standing establishment. To be a part of this diverse group is truly a dream and a new statement for THE TALK. In a world as divided as ours, I look forward to showing up as my fun and authentic self every day and advocating for conversation over confrontation,” said Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila currently services as host of NBC’s competition series “American Ninja Warrior” and “American Ninja Warrior Junior.”