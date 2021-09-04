Saturday, September 4, 2021
HomeColumns
Columns

Weekend Watch: Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ is High on Octane | VIDEO

By Marie Moore
0

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS
Katy (Awkwafina) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021.

*Marvel Studios‘ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is high on octane. It is not only an awesome display of skill and visuals but shows the importance of roots.

No truer words could be spoken by Shang-Chi’s mother, Li (Fala Chen), than those about family: “You are a product of all who came before you.” Sounds familiar? T’Chala (Chadwick Boesman) is a product of his ancestral past. Africa is “the cradle of civilization,” and even though slaves snatched from their homelands were brutalized and sometimes killed if they tried to read, still they rose. [“Still I Rise,” Maya Angelou]

 In “The Legend of the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the mysterious web of The Ten Rings organization. The mystical creatures in “Shang-Chi” serves as a metaphor for the racist past of both “Fu Manchu” and Marvel’s Fu Manchu-like characters. Lieu, Marvel’s first Asian lead in a superhero movie, said it was time to reclaim their heritage:

“For the longest time,” Liu observed, the martial arts genre centered on the fish-out-of-water story, that often took place in white America and focused on white characters. I thought that it was about time to really reclaim that narrative, to tell a story on our terms without a white-focused lens.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Naomi Osaka Suffers Shocking Meltdown At US Open – Taking Break from Tennis | WATCH

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS
(L-R):, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and and Katy (Awkwafina) in Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi” Photo courhang-Chitesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, “Shang-Chi” also stars   Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, Ben Kingsley, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung.

 Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm

Previous articleNaomi Osaka Suffers Shocking Meltdown At US Open – Taking Break from Tennis | WATCH
Next articleClassic 1999 Film ‘The Wood’ to be Remade for Showtime
Marie Moorehttp://eurweb.com
Veteran syndicated journalist who covers film and television.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Curtis Crosland was Exonerated by Evidence in Police Files After 34 Years in Prison

Social Heat

Kodak Black’s Donating Air Conditioners to Needy Not Appreciated by Housing Authorities | WATCH

Social Heat

YOU Can Now Carry Guns Publicly in Texas Without a Permit or Training⁠ – What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Social Heat

‘Pregnancy’ Pic Convinces Boosie That Lil Nas X will Fellate One of His Dancers on Nat’l TV

Social Heat

Fans Concerned Over (16-Yr-Old) Honey Boo Boo’s Relationship With 20-Year-Old (Black) Man⁠

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO