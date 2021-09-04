Weekend Watch: Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ is High on Octane | VIDEO

*Marvel Studios‘ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is high on octane. It is not only an awesome display of skill and visuals but shows the importance of roots.

No truer words could be spoken by Shang-Chi’s mother, Li (Fala Chen), than those about family: “You are a product of all who came before you.” Sounds familiar? T’Chala (Chadwick Boesman) is a product of his ancestral past. Africa is “the cradle of civilization,” and even though slaves snatched from their homelands were brutalized and sometimes killed if they tried to read, still they rose. [“Still I Rise,” Maya Angelou]

In “The Legend of the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the mysterious web of The Ten Rings organization. The mystical creatures in “Shang-Chi” serves as a metaphor for the racist past of both “Fu Manchu” and Marvel’s Fu Manchu-like characters. Lieu, Marvel’s first Asian lead in a superhero movie, said it was time to reclaim their heritage:

“For the longest time,” Liu observed, the martial arts genre centered on the fish-out-of-water story, that often took place in white America and focused on white characters. I thought that it was about time to really reclaim that narrative, to tell a story on our terms without a white-focused lens.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, “Shang-Chi” also stars Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, Ben Kingsley, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung.

