*It’s not exactly news, but something is going on with tennis champ Naomi Osaka. After an emotional loss Friday night, Osaka said she will be taking a break from tennis.

Osaka became unglued last night at the US Open when Leylah Fernandez came back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 win that included a meltdown from the defending champ. Then, during the second set, Osaka tossed her racquet three times, then left the court to compose herself. Obviously, 18-year-old Fernandez’s besting of Osaka was huge news, but not as big as Osaka’s bombshell.

“Basically, I feel like I’m at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match,” said Osaka, her eyes welling up as she ended her postmatch interview.

“I feel like for me recently, when I win, I don’t feel happy. I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad. I don’t think that’s normal. I didn’t really want to cry, but basically I feel like…” Osaka said before welling up.

Naomi Osaka expressed her frustration with some racket smashing as the second-set tiebreak got away from her #USOpen pic.twitter.com/eYLXgt6GXO — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) September 4, 2021

Leylah Fernandez upsets Naomi Osaka (3) at the #USOpen This is Fernandez’s first win over a top-3 ranked player in the world 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z4CikYwNIs — ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2021

The US Open was Osaka’s first major tournament since she pulled out of the French Open this spring and skipped Wimbledon in July, due to mental health issues. Now this. Plus, even she has no idea when she might return. We wish her the best