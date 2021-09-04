Saturday, September 4, 2021
HomeLivingHealth
Health

Naomi Osaka Suffers Shocking Meltdown At US Open – Taking Break from Tennis | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*It’s not exactly news, but something is going on with tennis champ Naomi Osaka. After an emotional loss Friday night, Osaka said she will be taking a break from tennis.

Osaka became unglued last night at the US Open when Leylah Fernandez came back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 win that included a meltdown from the defending champ. Then, during the second set, Osaka tossed her racquet three times, then left the court to compose herself. Obviously, 18-year-old Fernandez’s besting of Osaka was huge news, but not as big as Osaka’s bombshell.

“Basically, I feel like I’m at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match,” said Osaka, her eyes welling up as she ended her postmatch interview.

“I feel like for me recently, when I win, I don’t feel happy. I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad. I don’t think that’s normal. I didn’t really want to cry, but basically I feel like…” Osaka said before welling up.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Patti LaBelle Revealed Regret Over Denying Dying Sister’s Deathbed Wish

The US Open was Osaka’s first major tournament since she pulled out of the French Open this spring and skipped Wimbledon in July, due to mental health issues. Now this. Plus, even she has no idea when she might return. We wish her the best

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Jahna Sebastian Releases ‘Day by Day’ from ‘Revelation Ships’ CD
Next articleWeekend Watch: Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ is High on Octane | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Curtis Crosland was Exonerated by Evidence in Police Files After 34 Years in Prison

Social Heat

Kodak Black’s Donating Air Conditioners to Needy Not Appreciated by Housing Authorities | WATCH

Social Heat

YOU Can Now Carry Guns Publicly in Texas Without a Permit or Training⁠ – What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Social Heat

‘Pregnancy’ Pic Convinces Boosie That Lil Nas X will Fellate One of His Dancers on Nat’l TV

Social Heat

Fans Concerned Over (16-Yr-Old) Honey Boo Boo’s Relationship With 20-Year-Old (Black) Man⁠

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO