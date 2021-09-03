‘Pregnancy’ Pic Convinces Boosie That Lil Nas X will Fellate One of His Dancers on Nat’l TV

*A certain Baton Rouge rapper isn’t having a great morning and, (of course) it’s all a Montero rapper’s fault. [Insert eye-roll here]⠀

As anyone with social media could have predicted, #LilBoosie has reacted to #LilNas X’s PEOPLE magazine pregnancy shoot, and he’s displeased. As previously reported, Nas announced that his “baby,” a.k.a. his debut album, is dropping September 17, and he donned a fake bump and flower crown to promote it.⠀

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” he said to PEOPLE. “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.’”⠀

“I was like, ‘You know what? That’s actually brilliant,’” he continues. “So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it’s going to be amazing.”⠀

#TorranceHatchJr. woke up bright and early (6:40 a.m. to be exact) on Friday morning to Tweet his angered Bigen hair dye into the social media atmosphere: ⠀

“NAS X WTF U JUST DONT STOP I THINK HES GOING TO TURN AROUND N SUCK ONE OF HIS BACK GROUND DANCERS D*** ON NATIONAL TV”⠀

At this point, Boosie should know that Nas X is trolling, so unless he’s trying to give him ideas…⠀

Anyway, Torrance’s early morning torment quickly made him a trending topic on social media, and people made Lil Nas X by relentlessly roasting him.⠀

