Ida Flowed All Through Cardi B and Offset’s $5.5M Atlanta Crib (Video)

*Of course people are now calling this “Wet Ass Property.”

The $5.5 million Atlanta home of Cardi B and Offset fell victim to Hurricane Ida as it traveled through Georgia earlier this week.

“Storm is no joke,” the rapper, 28, captioned a video on her Instagram Story Wednesday in which she panned over her wood floors to show that they were covered in water.

“This is so f–king wack,” she said she filmed.

Cardi showed that her bathroom had been flooded with water, too, before shouting, “Oh, my God, it’s starting to stink.”

In another Story, she wrote, “This storm ain’t no hoe.”

Her footage, however, paled in comparison to the damage and death brought by Ida to others in its path up the Eastern seaboard. After pummeling Louisiana Sunday with 150 mph winds, leaving more than a million people without power, food and water, its savage rain bands drenched parts of the East Coast.

On Wednesday evening, New York City went into a state of emergency and was hit with dangerous flash flooding that tragically killed at least seven people and submerged the subways and streets. At press time, 46 people in four states have died from the storm.