Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Business

Ida Flowed All Through Cardi B and Offset’s $5.5M Atlanta Crib (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

cardi-b-shows-her-house-got-flooded-03-1630605536696
Cardi B shows off the Ida flooding in her Atlanta home

*Of course people are now calling this “Wet Ass Property.”

The $5.5 million Atlanta home of Cardi B and Offset fell victim to Hurricane Ida as it traveled through Georgia earlier this week.

“Storm is no joke,” the rapper, 28, captioned a video on her Instagram Story Wednesday in which she panned over her wood floors to show that they were covered in water.

“This is so f–king wack,” she said she filmed.

Cardi showed that her bathroom had been flooded with water, too, before shouting, “Oh, my God, it’s starting to stink.”

In another Story, she wrote, “This storm ain’t no hoe.”

Her footage, however, paled in comparison to the damage and death brought by Ida to others in its path up the Eastern seaboard. After pummeling Louisiana Sunday with 150 mph winds, leaving more than a million people without power, food and water, its savage rain bands drenched parts of the East Coast.

On Wednesday evening, New York City went into a state of emergency and was hit with dangerous flash flooding that tragically killed at least seven people and submerged the subways and streets. At press time, 46 people in four states have died from the storm.

Previous article‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: My Mom Refuses to Meet Ray! [WATCH]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO