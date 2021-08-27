*“It’s been incredible, I feel alive again,” laughed Scott Tournet, lead man of Dance/Rock band Elektric Voodoo, about touring again to support the launch of their new album “Telescope.” The “Telescope” tour ends Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Rams Head on Stage. “I’m in San Diego right now, but I’m originally from the east coast, so it’s nice.”

Scott was in San Diego at the time of our talk for his tour which stopped at Winstons. At the time of this write-up Elektric Voodoo is providing Dance/Rock entertainment to Augusta, New Jersey at Michael Arnone’s Crawfish Fest. The “Telescope” Tour ends on Sunday, August 29th at Rams Head on Stage in Annapolis, Maryland, my home state.

“Our first show was outside,” Tournet said when I asked if attendees had to wear masks. “Some still wore masks, not everyone…not the band.”

I asked what could we expect from an Elektric Voodoo concert, and he said, “The songs are upbeat with incredible African drums…from the 60s and 70s…heavy percussions, that’s the center of our sound.”

Elektric Voodoo is known for Afrobeat inspired Dance/Rock. They released the title track with accompanying music video, while on tour, as the second single. The “Telescope” music video was directed by Michael Cacciabaudo, with production by Nathan Henning.

Scott Tournet, a Gold-seller, is the bands’ founder, songwriter and lead guitarist. The rest of Elektric Voodoo includes Matt Bozzone, the vocalist and drummer/percussionist; Ty Kierman, the percussionist/congas/timbales; Travis Klein, the vocalist, tenor saxophonist, keyboardist, percussionist, and guitarist; Brad Nash, the vocalist, baritone saxophonist, keyboardist and percussionist, and Luke Henning, the vocalist, bass player and percussionist. They were established in 2016 when Scott left a band he co-founded after 12 years. The “Telescope” album offers nine Dance/Rock selections, and their concerts offer excitement and heavy percussions. www.ElektricVoodoo.com www.RamsHeadonStage.com

