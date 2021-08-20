The US to Roll Out Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots in September: Health Officials

*WASHINGTON — Pfizer and Moderna’s booster shots for Covid-19 are expected to be available for all the adults in the U.S. from September 2021, which feels the country’s top health officials who announced it on Aug. 18.

“Today, we announced that we are planning to offer a booster dose of the #Covid-19 vaccine to adults eight months after receiving their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. This plan is pending review by @US_FDA and @CDCgov’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” tweeted Vivek Murthy, the vice admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

“Our vaccines continue to be highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death. But we know even highly effective vaccines can become less effective over time. We’ve been monitoring data to determine when we may need a booster to extend protection.”

“We know that even highly effective vaccines become less effective over time,” said Murthy.

“It is now our clinical judgment that the time to lay out a plan for Covid-19 (vaccine) boosters is now.”

It is now “evident” that immunity starts to fall after the initial two doses. With the dominance of the delta variant, “we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease,” as per the statement signed by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, and other U.S. health leaders.

“Vaccination is key to helping us end the #Covid-19 pandemic,” tweeted Walensky.

“Today, I signed the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices endorsing the use of an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose series.”

As a result, officials said U.S. agencies are preparing to offer booster shots to all eligible Americans beginning the week of Sept. 20, starting eight months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. While they said Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine recipients would likely need boosters, they are awaiting more data before making a formal recommendation in the next few weeks.

“With those data in hand, we will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J booster shots as well,” the officials said.

The plan is subject to a formal recommendation from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory committee and approval from the Food and Drug Administration, also a formality.

Amid the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again cautioned Americans, asking them to mask up when they enter a building, even if they are vaccinated.

(With inputs from ANI)

