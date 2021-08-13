Friday, August 13, 2021
Townhall on the California Gubernatorial Recall: Elder vs. Newsom – Who Will Win?

By Fisher Jack
Larry Elder - Gavin Newsom
*Hutchinson Report Host and Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson‘s Pacifica-Radio Townhall of the Air on Saturday August 14 asks listeners and the public in the California gubernatorial campaign — will Gavin Newsom beat back the recall? If not, will top contender Larry Elder be the next California governor?

Saturday, August 14, 2021

9:00 AM PDT & MST
10:00 AM MDT
11:00 AM CDT
12:00 PM EDT

Pacifica-Radio KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles, streamed at kpfk.org, Facebook Livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/hutchinsonreport

“The recall of California governor Gavin Newsom when first announced seemed far fetched. However, some polls show the recall  vote is close. Polls also show that GOP contender Larry Elder is the front runner to replace Newsom,” says Hutchinson,” Hutchinson will assess the five reasons why Newsom could lose and Elder could win. Listeners and voters will weigh in on Newsom, Elder and the recall.”

