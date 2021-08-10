DaBaby Deletes Apology to LGBT+ Community After Losing Lucrative Gigs

*It appears that the cancel culture movement has decided DaBaby’s career is over after he went on a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last month.

After being dropped from a series of festivals, the rapper whose, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, issued a formal apology to the LGBTQ community that he posted to his IG page last week –now that statement had been deleted.

DaBaby caught major heat after spewing anti-HIV and anti-LGBT+ comments, causing him to lose lucrative gigs including the Governors Ball, Parklife, Day N Vegas, ACL Fest, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival, among others, as reported by SandRose.com.

While performing at Rolling Loud in Miami, he said, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The rapper apologized with a lengthy statement saying he’s educated himself and knows better now following the vile comments he made at the Rolling Loud festival.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless,” said DaBaby in a statement.

Still not taking complete blame for his actions, he noted that he’s a victim of social media.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging.”

He went on to thank those who came to him “with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

Amid the fallout over his anti-gay remarks, DaBaby reportedly refused to meet with LGBT+ and HIV/AIDS groups to develop an LGBT+ campaign.