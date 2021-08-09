Tisha Campbell Martin Films Bear Strolling Inside Ralphs Grocery Store [WATCH]

*Tisha Campbell Martin was shopping in her local Ralph’s grocery store in Porter Ranch, California when she came across a bear that was roaming the aisles.

She posted video of the little bear on her Instagram page. In the video, a customer says to the bear, “Hi baby.”

“Okay, I’m in my local Ralphs, and this happened,” Campbell Martin says, showing the bear in an aisle.

Peep the clip below.

In her IG post, the actress wrote “Mannnnn! THAT AIN’T NO DAMN PUPPY! See? DA’ Fuck I look like? Dr Doolittle??? Why are all these animals drawn to me right now? I don’t understand! You know what else keeps following me???? #COMEDY !Comedy be following me like a damn stalker! IM NOT EVEN TRYNA FUNNY and then look….A freakin’ BEAR ya’ll?! Fo real??? The store clerks shooed him out. There was no policeman called no damn fire dept no veter-effin-narian. NUTHIN!!!! When you left the store you were on your own!!! #wildlife #bear”

Here’s more from Newsweek:

A separate video obtained by KCBS-TV, the area’s CBS affiliate, showed the bear roaming around some other aisles, while officers chase it out of the front doors of the grocery store. Once the 120-pound bear was out of the store, it was then recorded in a construction area behind a nearby Walmart, where it hid under a trailer while officers waited for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to arrive, KCBS reported.

The bear was reportedly tranquilized and moved to a safe area in the Angeles National Forest.

“It was decided that the best route for not only public safety but also for the bear itself was to chemically immobilize the animal, which we were successful in doing,” said Lt. Jake Coombs, an officer with the Department of Fish and Wildlife. “And it’s on its way back to the Angeles National Forest for release to a suitable habitat.”