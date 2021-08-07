For Isis Djata, Clubhouse is a Gold Mine

“When I first started going into rooms, I sat in the audience and listened,” Djata told Entrepreneur magazine. “Then, I slowly started getting on the stage and becoming active in conversations.” MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Respect! Aretha Franklin’s Biographical Film is Directed by A Black Woman | VIDEO Djata eventually began hosting her own conversations on Clubhouse, founding one of the largest investing groups on the app, Investing While Black. She has since gained 30,000 followers and a sponsorship from The Motley Fool.

Djata’s fortunes changed even more when she was in a room with real estate mogul Grant Cardone, who immediately started following her on Clubhouse and the effect on her following was immediate.

“If you don’t have relationship equity, no one will bring you onto their big stages,” said Djata. “Without relationships, how can you really soar?”

Several months, as well as several ventures, later and we find that Djata continues to grow her brand exponentially. She started a Master Moderator service and her Master Moderator University, a live 5-day class on how to monetize Clubhouse.