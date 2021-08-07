Saturday, August 7, 2021
For Isis Djata, Clubhouse is a Gold Mine

Isis Djata (courtesy of Isis Djata)
*Isis Djata is an exceptional woman.

Now, saying a Black woman is exceptional is akin to calling water wet these days.  But we’ll give you the rundown nonetheless.

Djata is considered something of a phenomenon after joining Clubhouse, a social media audio app, back in December. Now she has over 60,000 followers-reportedly gaining a following of 40,000 plus in only eight weeks, by joining rooms and engaging in conversations with others.

She was also able to use her Clubhouse account to grow her other social media accounts, such as Instagram.

“When I first started going into rooms, I sat in the audience and listened,” Djata told Entrepreneur magazine. “Then, I slowly started getting on the stage and becoming active in conversations.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Respect! Aretha Franklin’s Biographical Film is Directed by A Black Woman | VIDEO

Clubhouse app (Pexels)
Djata eventually began hosting her own conversations on Clubhouse, founding one of the largest investing groups on the app, Investing While Black. She has since gained 30,000 followers and a sponsorship from The Motley Fool.

Djata’s fortunes changed even more when she was in a room with real estate mogul Grant Cardone, who immediately started following her on Clubhouse and the effect on her following was immediate.

That’s when Djata decided to take her Clubhouse participation to the next level by hosting her own rooms. She founded one of the largest investing groups on Clubhouse, Investing While Black. This room has attracted over 30,000 followers and sponsorship from The Motley Fool.

“If you don’t have relationship equity, no one will bring you onto their big stages,” said Djata. “Without relationships, how can you really soar?”

Several months, as well as several ventures, later and we find that Djata continues to grow her brand exponentially.  She started a Master Moderator service and her Master Moderator University, a live 5-day class on how to monetize Clubhouse.

To date, Isis Djata has reportedly earned over $200,000 from Clubhouse to date.
