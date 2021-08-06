Friday, August 6, 2021
Usher Responds to T-Pain’s Auto-Tune Comments That Caused Depression

By Ny MaGee
Usher T-Pain via Twitter

*Usher has responded to T-Pain recently admitting that a conversation they had on a plane in 2013 left him depressed after the “You Got It Bad” singer told him he “f*cked up” the music industry when he used Auto-Tune.

T-Pain made the audio manipulation software popular with his hit songs in the early 2000s.

“Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said in the Netflix series “This Is Pop.” “I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f*cked up music.’”

Usher added, “‘Yeah man you really fucked up music for real singers.’ I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you fucked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’”

T-Pain said the remarks left him depressed for 4 years. Hear him tell it via the clip below.

T-Pain Admits Usher's Remarks About Auto-Tune Left Him Depressed for 4 Years

 

During a recent interview with Billboard, Usher said he’s “happy” Pain shared the story.

“I’m happy that T-Pain said something — I’m not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation, after I heard what was said. It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life,” Usher said. “I wouldn’t wish that on any person. Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we’ve spoken since and we’re good.”

Meanwhile, T-Pain has inked a deal with LiveXLive Media’s podcast platform PodcastOne — launching Nappy Boy Radio, a podcast and video series. 

Per Deadline, the series features conversations between T-Pain and some of his celebrity/influencer pals, including Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, and Joe Seo from Cobra Kai, Mike Tyson, Lil Jon, Steve-O, Jazzy Pha and Slim Jxmmi.

“Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying “damn, we should have recorded that” so we decided to do just that and launch the Nappy Boy Radio podcast.  Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first’, was a no brainer for us,” said T-Pain.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

