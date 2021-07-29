Bershan Shaw Talks Representing Black Culture on ‘RHONY’ [VIDEO]

*Bershan Shaw recently dished with theJasmineBRAND about appearing on the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” and representing Black culture on the Bravo reality show.

“I think, as a Black woman on a white show, there’s always teachable moments where people can learn from us. Because I am ready for diversity in television… So it’s time that we support each other on these shows. Tweet about us. You know, Instagram–show that you’re supporting us. Because they really don’t get to hear our voices. And so I felt like it was time to show that we are entertaining. We are fun. We’re successful. We’re millionaires–we have money! C’mon baby, it ain’t just white women… They need to know that we are boss women too.”

She continued, “I reach and teach people and talk to them where they are. You gotta know everybody is different… The real issue is that Black women and white women don’t hang together [in a real way]. You may have a colleague, you may go to a happy hour, but we don’t really get to know each other… [However,] I am who I am, and I’m not changing if I’m around the white billionaire, the white janitor, the white investment banker–Bershan Shaw will never change. I’m gonna be who I am. So I don’t have to play it up for you or play it down for you. Or bow down to you and be a c**n to you. I’m gonna be who I am, period.”

READ MORE: Producers Are Shaking Up Cast for ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14

Shaw then reflected on her relationship with her RHONY castmates.

“I think they may think I’m too much. But hey, some Black people may think I’m too much! I just think I’m a very vivacious, bold person. And I’m a very ‘tell it like it is’ person… I grew into this person. I have grown to stand up and speak up and speak my mind. So now I’m unapologetic about it, and I love people who are like that.”

Shaw went on to clear up her “All Lives Matter” statement she said during Eboni K. Williams‘ “Harlem Nights” event.

“I didn’t mean it like we don’t matter. Let’s be crystal clear to clear this up. I’m a Black girl who has a Black father who marched Selma and Washington. Mother was in Tuskegee. I’ve been protesting and with my parents since day one. What I’m saying is I’m tired of… our race being divided. Separated out. Like we don’t have the rights. I’m tired of our Black men getting killed. My brother got brutally beat up, brutally beat up, when he was 21. We fought for that for 10 years and we lost. Because why? Because it’s a white man’s world–let’s be crystal clear. So how you get to people is you gotta meet them where they are.”

Bershan later defended her comments on Black Lives Matter:

“Everybody knows I’m real–I’m a sista for real. So do not ever think that I am shunning Black lives. That wasn’t even the point of it. That’s not what I said. I said what I said, and I will say it in confessionals… I’m tired of us being pushed to the side–I’m tired of us not being in the equation. I’m tired of not being in the room and not being a part of the story. That’s what I’m saying.”

You can check out her remarks via the YouTube embeds above/below.