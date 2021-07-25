*This is such a sweet moment; a short love story suggesting there’s hope for strong-romantic love after the 20s and 30s. And maybe even better than ever. 42-year-old Jeannie Mai Jenkins is in love with her husband. And admits a shift happened after their March interracial-marriage and the actress found herself immersed, at last, in perhaps the love of her life.

In an interview with PEOPLE, “The Real” host thought about her marriage with 43-year-old rapper, Jeezy, and how things deepened after the pair settled into their lives (once the wedding bells were packed away). She spoke of her gratitude after having arrived to such a space in love. Of the shift, “The Real” star said:

“That shift marked a moment that I’ve never felt before in my life.”

“It marked a moment of deep, sacred, invested commitment to this person. It was different than anything I’ve ever experienced because I am older. I know what I want. I know what I need,” she continues. “And even more than that, I’m willing. I’m willing to make the compromises and the changes in myself, in my choices to see what I could squeeze out of this love that’s available for me.”

This is dreamy, but we’d be holding back if there was no mention to the couple’s interracial marriage.

It’s the first thing you see. And for some, it might cause certain feelings ranging from insecurities to confusion, and maybe even just plain old curiosity.

And to those feelings, sometimes we can just look at a thing, see why it works, and then take the wisdom and apply it in our own lives. So, in the case of Mai Jenkins and her new husband Jeezy they say its simple and pure, and it started with a strong attraction.

Continue reading for a gist of what they see in each other.

“We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure,” Mai Jenkins said.” “Immediately, that was a magnetic attraction.”

Mai Jenkins comes off with a calm, gentle manner. She seems thoughtful; careful and aware of the delicateness of love. Plus, she considers it an “honor” to get to be Jeezy’s wife.

It all sounds so wonderful that you have got to appreciate it. And in that regard we can feel happy for the pair and the “sweet and innocent” love they get to experience together.

And on top of that we can celebrate the new love offering itself to our study. Plus, Jeezy and “The Real” star also plan to use their bond to do great things in the world.

“We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together,” Mai Jenkins said.

A little more advice from Jeezy’s new wife:

“When you have somebody that loves you so much, especially in the beginning of [the] relationship, it’s important to savor that person’s hopes and their dreams, Mai Jenkins said. “All too often we either kind of take it for granted or we start prioritizing differently, and so you lose the person’s excitement. And I don’t want to do that to him and he wouldn’t want to do that to me.”

You can’t knock a true love story. Thanks Jeannie for the dream.